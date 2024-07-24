Vodacom revenue rises, with Egypt the star performer
CEO Shameel Joosub says financial services are a strategic priority for the group
24 July 2024 - 07:49
Vodacom has reported a 1.5% rise in group revenue for the June quarter, with service revenue rising 10%, which is above the group’s medium-term target, helped by a strong performance from Egypt.
Group revenue grew 1.5% to R36.2bn, as the group battled foreign exchange rate headwinds, while group service revenue increased 10.0% to R28.96bn on a normalised basis, Vodacom said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.