Vodacom earmarks another R500m for network expansion in Eastern Cape
Vodacom will be investing in modernising the network, energy projects and accelerating broadband coverage across the region
24 July 2024 - 11:01
By March 2025, Vodacom would have spent R1bn over two years on expanding its network in the Eastern Cape.
That’s after SA’s largest cellphone provider said it had earmarked another R500m on its network and power backup in the province for the current financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.