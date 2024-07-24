MTN plans to increase network coverage through satellite
Company increases investment in the technology to grow its network coverage
24 July 2024 - 06:40
The lower cost and faster speeds of satellite have increased the attractiveness of the technology for MTN, which is pushing up its investment as part of a plan to grow its network coverage in its operating countries.
Despite notable improvements this past decade, internet connectivity in rural areas and outside big centres remains limited, and building networking infrastructure in underserved areas is costly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.