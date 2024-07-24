Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alphabet beats revenue and profit forecasts on ads and cloud

The Google parent however warns that capital expenses will remain high for the year

24 July 2024 - 15:07
by Greg Bensinger and Yuvraj Malik
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People are silhouetted in front of a Google logo at the Google France headquarters in Paris, France, in this file photo. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
People are silhouetted in front of a Google logo at the Google France headquarters in Paris, France, in this file photo. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Alphabet beat second-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Tuesday, driven by a rise in digital advertising sales and healthy demand for its cloud computing services, but flagged that capital expenses would remain high for the year.

Alphabet’s results underscore robust demand for digital ads, driven by events such as the Paris Olympics and elections in several countries including the US, while a recovery in enterprise spending is boosting its software business.

Strong adoption of generative artificial intelligence technology drove its cloud business.

Advertising sales, Alphabet’s chief revenue source, rose 11% to $64.6bn. The company sells ads in its search product using customer data to better target them.

Net income in the quarter ended June 30 rose 28.6% to $23.6bn, besting the average estimate of $22.9bn.

Investor reaction was mixed, with the shares initially rising about 2% before dipping by a similar percentage. They had gained more than 30% this year, outperforming a 20% rise in tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index.

“This was another stellar quarter from Google with beats across the board,” said Ido Caspi, a research analyst with Global X, citing ad sales and artificial intelligence offerings as drivers.

Total revenue grew 14% to $84.74bn, compared with analysts’ consensus estimate of $84.19bn according to LSEG data. Ad sales in its YouTube division rose 13% to $8.67bn.

Revenue from cloud computing services, a widely watched barometer for the health of enterprise technology spending, rose 28.8% to $10.35bn. Analysts had expected $10.16bn.

Expenditure jumped

Alphabet reported capital expenditures of $13bn in the June quarter. Ruth Porat, in her last conference call as Alphabet’s CFO, told investors that quarterly capital expenditures for the rest of 2024 would be at or above $12bn.

In the January-March period, the company’s capital expenditure had jumped 91% to $12bn, spooking investors.

Like its competitors, Alphabet is racing to roll out AI offerings as investors continue to pour billions into the technology. But its AI searches have produced a series of

embarrassing results, such as the widely ridiculed suggestion to put glue on pizza to better hold cheese. Google pulled back on the technology in May to work out kinks.

The technology will be rolled out to more countries, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told investors on a call on Tuesday. “You’ll see us expand the use cases around it.”

Pichai, without providing a timeline, said AI products could soon drive revenue rather than just help companies through cost-cutting and greater efficiency.

Despite heightened regulatory scrutiny, Google had been pursuing its largest acquisition yet, an about $23bn buyout of cybersecurity firm Wiz. But Wiz told employees on Monday it was walking away from the deal and would instead pursue going public.

Google also held talks to acquire customer relationship management firm HubSpot before walking away from it earlier this month. The deal would have turned Alphabet into a rival of Salesforce, Oracle and others in that market.

Google said on Monday it was planning to keep the backtracking function of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser after years of pledging to phase out the tiny packets of code used to track internet searches.

It marked a major reversal after advertisers expressed concerns that the loss of cookies would limit their ability to collect and parse information for personalising ads, making them dependent on Google’s user databases.

Sales for the Mountain View, California, company’s so-called “other bets”, including experimental projects and its self-driving car unit, Waymo, rose 28% to $365m. Porat said the company was planning a multiyear $5bn investment in Waymo, as rival Cruise slowly maps a course back to US roads after a highly publicised accident in October.

Reuters

Tesla profit margins drop to worst in five years

The electric vehicle maker cut prices to revive demand while it increased spending on AI projects
Companies
7 hours ago

Neuralink employees want to cash out as share value soars

Buyers on private exchanges pay a premium of between 84% and 137% in recent weeks
Companies
1 day ago

Cybersecurity firm Wiz calls off $23bn deal with Google

Israeli start-up to focus on initial public offering
Companies
1 day ago

Robotaxi and AI in focus as Tesla margins expected to dip

The second-quarter figure is likely to have hit a more than five-year low
Companies
2 days ago

Nvidia creating AI chip for Chinese market, sources say

Version of flagship chip will be compatible with  US export restrictions
Companies
2 days ago

CrowdStrike outage ‘affected 8.5-million Microsoft devices’

Software giant says while number of affected devices was small, broader effects of the outage were felt across the globe
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mr Price tightens its credit criteria
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Redefine warns Gauteng water outages are a risk ...
Companies / Property
3.
Guardrisk hunts for deals as Momentum rejigs ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN plans to increase network coverage through ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Competition watchdog asked to probe panel-beating ...
Companies

Related Articles

Cybersecurity firm Wiz calls off $23bn deal with Google

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Asian shares steady as chip stocks rebound

Markets

EU court rules TikTok owner ByteDance must keep gatekeeper label in win for ...

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.