People walk next to a Google logo during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany. File photo: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
Mumbai — Israeli cybersecurity start-up Wiz has ended talks with Google-parent Alphabet on a reported $23bn deal in which it would have become the US tech giant’s largest acquisition.
Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport said the company would now focus on an initial public offering, as it had planned earlier, and aimed to achieve an annual recurring revenue of $1bn.
“Saying no to such humbling offers is tough, but with our exceptional team, I feel confident in making that choice,” Rappaport said in a memo, referring to an acquisition offer.
Neither Alphabet nor Wiz have officially acknowledged deal talks. The Wiz memo did not name Google or Alphabet.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Wiz declined to comment.
Earlier this month Alphabet was in advanced talks to buy Wiz for about $23bn, citing a person familiar with the matter, a valuation nearly double of what Wiz had announced in May, when it raised $1bn in a private funding round at a $12bn valuation.
Wiz provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that help companies identify and remove critical risks on cloud platforms, powered by artificial intelligence.
Wiz’s decision to call off the deal will be a setback for Google, which has been investing in its cloud infrastructure and focusing on winning clients for the cloud business that generated more than $33bn in revenues last year.
The fallout is a second blow for Alphabet in the M&A space in recent times, after reports of its decision to walk away from a deal for online marketing software company HubSpot.
Wiz would have been Alphabet’s second big acquisition in the cybersecurity space, since its $5.4bn purchase of Mandiant in 2022.
Cybersecurity firm Wiz calls off $23bn deal with Google
Mumbai — Israeli cybersecurity start-up Wiz has ended talks with Google-parent Alphabet on a reported $23bn deal in which it would have become the US tech giant’s largest acquisition.
Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport said the company would now focus on an initial public offering, as it had planned earlier, and aimed to achieve an annual recurring revenue of $1bn.
“Saying no to such humbling offers is tough, but with our exceptional team, I feel confident in making that choice,” Rappaport said in a memo, referring to an acquisition offer.
Neither Alphabet nor Wiz have officially acknowledged deal talks. The Wiz memo did not name Google or Alphabet.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Wiz declined to comment.
Earlier this month Alphabet was in advanced talks to buy Wiz for about $23bn, citing a person familiar with the matter, a valuation nearly double of what Wiz had announced in May, when it raised $1bn in a private funding round at a $12bn valuation.
Wiz provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that help companies identify and remove critical risks on cloud platforms, powered by artificial intelligence.
Wiz’s decision to call off the deal will be a setback for Google, which has been investing in its cloud infrastructure and focusing on winning clients for the cloud business that generated more than $33bn in revenues last year.
The fallout is a second blow for Alphabet in the M&A space in recent times, after reports of its decision to walk away from a deal for online marketing software company HubSpot.
Wiz would have been Alphabet’s second big acquisition in the cybersecurity space, since its $5.4bn purchase of Mandiant in 2022.
Reuters
PODCAST | Connecting Africa’s mobile money to global finance
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Battle of the bots
CrowdStrike outage ‘affected 8.5-million Microsoft devices’
Asian shares steady as chip stocks rebound
Asian shares fall as investors unimpressed by China’s rate cut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST | Connecting Africa’s mobile money to global finance
CrowdStrike outage ‘affected 8.5-million Microsoft devices’
Yandex split finalised as Russian assets sold in $5.4bn deal
OpenAI working on new reasoning technology under code name ‘Strawberry’
Convergence gets green light to complete Datacentrix buyout
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.