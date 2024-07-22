Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tesla backtracks on prediction for humanoid robots

Elon Musk says the robot, called Optimus, will be in use in its factories next year

22 July 2024 - 13:59
by Deborah Sophia
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Tesla would have humanoid robots in low production for the company’s internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced that the rollout would be by the end of 2024.

The robots would be in high production for other companies’ use “hopefully” in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.

Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan’s Honda and Hyundai Motor’s Boston Dynamics. Several companies are betting on them to meet potential labour shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious in industries such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.

Musk has a history of failing to fulfil bold promises to Wall Street. In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of “robotaxi” autonomous cars by 2020.

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm’s facility.

EV tariffs fall foul of global trade rules, China tells EU

EU tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) built in China breach global trading rules and must be corrected, an industry body representing 12 Chinese ...
Business
1 day ago

Musk plans to donate $45m a month to get Trump elected

Tesla CEO has endorsed Trump in US presidential race after the Republican candidate was shot
World
5 days ago

Not all EU countries comfy with voting for Chinese EV tariffs

Germany, Finland and Sweden abstain, reportedly at the risk of a trade war with China
Life
4 days ago
