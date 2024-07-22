Bengaluru — Tesla would have humanoid robots in low production for the company’s internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced that the rollout would be by the end of 2024.
The robots would be in high production for other companies’ use “hopefully” in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.
Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.
Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan’s Honda and Hyundai Motor’s Boston Dynamics. Several companies are betting on them to meet potential labour shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious in industries such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.
Musk has a history of failing to fulfil bold promises to Wall Street. In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of “robotaxi” autonomous cars by 2020.
Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm’s facility.
Tesla backtracks on prediction for humanoid robots
Elon Musk says the robot, called Optimus, will be in use in its factories next year
Bengaluru — Tesla would have humanoid robots in low production for the company’s internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced that the rollout would be by the end of 2024.
The robots would be in high production for other companies’ use “hopefully” in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.
Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.
Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan’s Honda and Hyundai Motor’s Boston Dynamics. Several companies are betting on them to meet potential labour shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious in industries such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.
Musk has a history of failing to fulfil bold promises to Wall Street. In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of “robotaxi” autonomous cars by 2020.
Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm’s facility.
Reuters
EV tariffs fall foul of global trade rules, China tells EU
Musk plans to donate $45m a month to get Trump elected
Not all EU countries comfy with voting for Chinese EV tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The factory of the future is here
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Keeping up with the Khans
AI companies bypass web standard to scrape publisher sites, licensing firm says
AI firms accused of scraping publishers’ content
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.