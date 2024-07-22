Karooooo positive about SA’s economic prospects
SA continues to be Karooooo’s largest market, despite the company moving its HQ to Singapore
22 July 2024 - 05:00
Karooooo boss Zak Calisto is upbeat about SA’s economic prospects now that the outcome for the recently held general election is known and a government, for the next five years, is in place.
This, coupled with an expectation that borrowing costs will start coming down by the end of 2024 is fuelling optimism for the local economy. ..
