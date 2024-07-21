EOH appoints Ashona Kooblall as group CFO
21 July 2024 - 16:47
Ashona Kooblall has been appointed as CFO for EOH, the latest in series of leadership changes at the listed technology group since shareholders took matters into their own hands over the company’s performance.
On Friday, the group said Kooblall had been appointed as an executive director and group CFO with effect from July 22, replacing Marialet Greeff whose resignation would, as a consequence, take effect on the same day...
