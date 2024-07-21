An Air Asia check-in counter displays a sign warning passengers of delays at Don Mueang Airport international departures on July 20, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. A significant global outage affecting Microsoft services, particularly Microsoft 365, caused widespread disruptions across various sectors, including airlines, banks, and health systems. Picture: MAILEE OSTEN-TAN
Bengaluru — A global tech outage that was related to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5-million Microsoft devices, Microsoft said in a weekend blog post.
“We currently estimate that CrowdStrike’s update affected 8.5-million Windows devices, or less than 1% of all Windows machines,” the group said in the blog.
A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.
“While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services,” Microsoft said in its blog post.
CrowdStrike has helped develop a solution that will help Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix, Microsoft said, adding that it was working with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, sharing information about the effects Microsoft was seeing across the industry.
The air travel industry was recovering on Saturday from the outage that caused thousands of flights to be cancelled, leaving passengers stranded or grappling with hours of delays as airports and airlines were caught up in the IT outage.
Delta Air Lines, one of the hardest-hit airlines, said that as of 2pm on Saturday, more than 600 flights had been cancelled, adding that additional cancellations were expected. Reuters
CrowdStrike outage ‘affected 8.5-million Microsoft devices’
Software giant says while number of affected devices was small, broader effects of the outage were felt across the globe
