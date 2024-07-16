Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Telecoms groups want internet firms to contribute to upkeep of networks

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

16 July 2024 - 15:30
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

SA’s biggest telecoms operators have called for internet companies to pay for part of the upkeep and expansion of telecoms networks.

Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Business Day TV about the proposal, offering insight into who should pay — or at least contribute — to the building and maintenance of this infrastructure.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sasfin to end its 37-year stint on the JSE
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Brait says listing could remedy Virgin Active’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Bell Equipment set to exit JSE as founding family ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
More locals are buying life insurance that pays ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
MTN says proposed conditions for Vodacom-Maziv ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.