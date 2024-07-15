TurnStay secures over R5m from US investors for Africa expansion
TurnStay specialises in reducing the cost of getting paid for African merchants and platforms in travel and tourism
15 July 2024 - 13:49
In a move that underscores continued investor interest in financial technology (fintech) platforms in SA, local start-up TurnStay.com has secured over R5m in funding from US investors that will be used to expand its operations in Africa.
On Monday, the travel-focused fintech operator said it had secured $300,000 (about R5.4m) in fresh funding from Silicon Valley and New York-based investors DFS Lab and DCG. The company plans to use the cash injection to expand the business into Africa and “build on the significant traction already achieved.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.