How SweepSouth plans to grow over the next 10 years
Aisha Pandor hands over reins to Lourandi Kriel as the company expands outside SA’s borders
10 July 2024 - 05:00
Aisha Pandor’s SweepSouth is now a decade old and moving forward under new leadership with its eye on international expansion.
The entrepreneur has her eyes set on investing and growing more businesses, while exploring passions in health technology (health tech). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.