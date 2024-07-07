Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Takeover on the table for TeleMasters

Discussions are ongoing amid outstanding regulatory matters

07 July 2024 - 16:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SPAINTERVFX
Picture: 123RF/SPAINTERVFX

TeleMasters’ two largest shareholders have been approached to acquire their shares in the technology group, subject to a number of conditions. 

The group operates in the telecom sector and specialises in custom telecom solutions for businesses. The primary segments it serves are voice service providers, cloud PBX service providers and internet service providers.    

In a cautionary note to investors on Friday, the group said if a formal offer was made and accepted, it would result in a change of control of TeleMasters and a mandatory offer being made to the remaining shareholders in the company on the same terms.

Local takeover rules stipulate that if any party buys more than 35% of a company’s shares, it triggers a mandatory offer to all the other shareholders. Part of the rationale for this is to protect minority shareholders from the whims of large investors. Special resolutions usually require a two-thirds vote to be passed. Therefore, when a particular investor reaches 35% of ownership, it can effectively block such resolutions unilaterally. 

“Discussions are ongoing and certain regulatory matters have to be concluded by the acquirer before a formal offer can be made,” TeleMasters said. However, “the interested party has to engage with advisers and funders and thus maintenance of confidentiality of information cannot be controlled by TeleMasters”.

On the same day, the company said it was also “in the early stages” of issuing an expression of interest for an acquisition, “which would be substantial to TeleMasters and, if concluded, would require shareholder and regulatory approvals”.

This comes a few days after Miller Moela was appointed to the board of TeleMasters as an independent nonexecutive director, effective from July 1.

In March, the company announced that it would dispose of 30% of its subsidiary CatalyticConnections to the Sebenza Education and Empowerment Trust. 

TeleMasters was founded in 2001 and listed on the JSE in March 2007.

A little traded stock, TeleMasters shares were unchanged at R1.10 on Friday. The share is up 37.5% so far in 2024. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Small caps, big yields

There are more than a few hefty dividend payers on the JSE; you’ll just have to go fishing in small caps’ sometimes murky waters
Money & Investing
7 months ago

JSE illiquid counters worth a closer look

Buying into the JSE’s illiquid and little-known counters can pay off, big time. But do your homework
Money & Investing
3 years ago

Telemasters unscathed by Covid-19

The group says the shift to cloud-based services and diversification is yielding results
Companies
3 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sars pursues Woolworths over David Jones deal
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sars puts tax dispute with Kumba’s flagship mine ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Naspers spends R44bn in 10 months buying back ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Redefine to inject millions of rand into Mall of ...
Companies
5.
Sibanye carves away over 11,000 jobs in 18 months
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Small caps, big yields

Money & Investing

How to be the best CEO by unleashing your inner Viking

Life / Books

MARC HASENFUSS: Sun rises on Grand Parade

Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.