Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jeff Bezos to sell $5bn worth of Amazon shares as stock soars

The proposed sale of 25-million shares was disclosed in a notice filed after market hours on Tuesday

03 July 2024 - 20:06
by Deborah Sophia
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, April 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BONNIE CASH
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, April 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BONNIE CASH

Bengaluru — Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos is planning to sell almost $5bn worth of shares in the e-commerce giant, a regulatory filing showed, after its stock hit a record high.

The proposed sale of 25-million shares was disclosed in a notice filed after market hours on Tuesday. The stock had hit an all-time high of $200.43 during the session. It has jumped more than 30% so far in 2024, outpacing the 4% gain in the Dow Jones industrial average index.

After the sale plan, Bezos would own about 912-million Amazon shares, or 8.8%, of the outstanding stock.

He sold shares worth roughly $8.5bn in February, after the stock rallied 80% in 2023.

Bezos is ranked the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $214.4bn, according to Forbes. He is also the founder of space company Blue Origin, which launched a six-person crew to the edge of space in May.

Amazon posted upbeat first-quarter results in April, as the Seattle-based technology giant rode the artificial intelligence wave. The company recently replaced Adam Selipsky as the head of its cloud computing unit with insider Matt Garman.

Reuters

Amazon’s market value breaches $2-trillion for the first time

AI outlook and possible interest rate cuts in 2024 drive demand for tech stocks
Companies
1 week ago

JOHAN STEYN: SA’s new cloud policy could be a game-changer

Plan fosters use of cloud computing to improve service delivery and boost growth
Opinion
1 week ago

Amazon’s AWS chief Adam Selipsky to leave in June

He will be replaced by senior vice-president Matt Garman
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mr Price changes the way it pays staff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye carves away over 11,000 jobs in 18 months
Companies / Mining
3.
Bidvest puts its bank up for sale
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec sets minimum pay at R21,000 a month
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol warns of uncertain future for piped-gas ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Takealot bets on subscriptions to lock in customers

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Amazon not bothered by competition from Takealot and others in SA

Companies / Retail & Consumer

ANALYSIS: Understanding the new taxes on Shein and Temu items in SA

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.