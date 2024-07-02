Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Deciphering drone regulations in SA

Business Day TV spoke to director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Jaco Meyer

02 July 2024 - 15:27
by Business Day TV
Picture: Sorapong Chaipanya/123RF
Picture: Sorapong Chaipanya/123RF

Drone technology has transformed industries such as mining, agriculture, construction and infrastructure. As the technology becomes an integral part of many sectors, the legal framework governing the use of drones has evolved too. Business Day TV discussed the legalities behind the use of drones in SA with Jaco Meyer, director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

