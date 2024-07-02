Naspers opens up to dissenting voices after overpaying for assets
Impairments of $1.7bn, mainly in education technology, a lowlight of annual results, says CFO
02 July 2024 - 05:00
Naspers aims to make better-informed capital allocation decisions, admitting in its latest earnings report that a series of bad investments in 2021 forced the technology investment group to eat humble pie.
“In 2021, people were spending a lot of money. Prosus played the same game. We lost a lot of money,” incoming group CEO for Naspers and Prosus Fabricio Bloisi told Business Day in a media briefing, hinting at the group having overpaid for certain businesses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.