'MTN's commitment to SA's development will not waver'
The pioneering telecommunications company looks towards the future as it celebrates 30 years of connecting the nation
Three decades ago, SA was at a critical juncture. While grappling with the remnants of the past, it also stood on the edge of democracy and a brighter future.
Established in the same year that the country became a democracy, MTN was positioning itself to be a key player in the process of introducing the transformative power and potential of telecommunications and information systems to the nation.
With one of two national licences to operate, MTN, with a total staff of 20, set its plans in motion. By May 1994, a network was installed, and the company’s engineers were commissioning base stations at an unprecedented rate of 100 per month, a world record feat.
Since those days, MTN has retained its reputation as a beacon of innovation and connectivity. It has not just built networks; it has, in 30 years, built communications bridges that have connected hospitals and schools and provided South Africans in remote parts of the country access to the world through digital and financial inclusion offerings, tailored to everyone’s needs.
Over the past 10 years, MTN has invested close to R10bn in its operations annually, resulting in 97% national population coverage. MTN continues to invest in the resilience of its network to ensure that South Africans enjoy the uninterrupted benefits of a modern connected life.
Reflect on its pioneering role in SA’s transformative telecommunications journey, MTN can celebrate the technological advancements, empowerment and progress that it has helped bring to our nation.
The company that began with 20 people now employs about 4,200 people, meeting the communications needs of 37.1-million subscribers and achieving service revenue growth of 3.0% for the first quarter of 2024.
One of Africa's Most Admired Brands
MTN was ranked #11 in Brand Africa's 2024 list of the Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa.
It was also named as one of the 10 SA brands that have shaped
the country’s identity and
competitiveness in the 2024 Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands survey.
According to this survey, "MTN is the most admired Pan-African South African brand" and, in the sustainability category, "leads the continent ... [in terms of] brands admired for doing good for society, people and environment".
As mobile phones have become more sophisticated and universally used, apps have simplified access to services ranging from financial solutions to education, health, security, entertainment, gaming and many others.
National and international news is constantly available, and through services like Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn and WhatsApp, to name a few, people communicate and instantly exchange news, views and opinions with others across the nation and the world.
As a proud SA corporate citizen, MTN is an active participant in society. The company invests in communities and building science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills. By establishing media centres with internet access in disadvantaged communities and special needs schools across the country, it promotes access to education and coding and robotics proficiencies.
Since 2018, MTN has dedicated nearly R385m to supporting schools, with R183.1m specifically directed towards aiding special needs institutions. Over the past five years, this has seen the company distributing about 4,800 devices to learners and unemployed young people, setting up, connecting and handing over 45 multimedia labs in schools and community centres, and reaching more than 360,000 people across the country.
Wide-ranging educational programmes have brought business and digital skills to people nationwide. Entrepreneurial skills and development have been fostered by programmes that include MTN's annual Digital Skills for Digital Jobs initiative and the MTN Business App of the Year competition. Now attracting entries from across the continent, many of the apps entered have gone on to create significant market presences.
As MTN recognises how telecommunications has changed SA and the world, the company is considering what technology will unlock in the 30 years to come. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it can only say with certainty that the possibilities are endless.
MTN is already leveraging emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of Things (IoT) to revolutionise industries, enhance connectivity and drive inclusive growth. Beyond 5G, technologies that offer faster speeds, lower latency and higher capacity will enable new applications and services that were previously not feasible.
The proliferation of connected devices and IoT applications will continue to reshape the telecommunications and information systems landscape. As devices connect to the internet, MTN will focus on providing robust network and connectivity solutions, managing vast volumes of network traffic efficiently, and ensuring security and privacy across ecosystems.
AI and machine-learning technologies will optimise network performance, predict and prevent network outages, personalise services and enhance customer experiences. Beyond telecommunications, AI will revolutionise healthcare, education, entertainment and so on. This will require large data centres, networks, computing power, or what is now referred to as AI infratech. Edge computing will move computer storage and processing to the network's edge — closer to users and devices, and as close as possible to data sources.
As the next 30 years promise more extraordinary transformation and the ICT sector shapes our world, MTN will build platforms and solutions for the nation's progress
Advancements in satellite technology, including low Earth orbit satellite constellations, will improve coverage, speed and reliability by closing geographical coverage gaps and bringing high-speed broadband coverage to even more rural and isolated populations.
As companies leverage these new and emerging technologies, they need to continue to forge partnerships with government, private sector, civic society and SMEs to unlock the endless opportunities brought about by the fourth industrial revolution, giving SA the opportunity to compete continuously at a global level.
In short, our technological and digital world in 2054 will be vastly different to that of 2024 and is difficult to predict.
MTN's commitment to SA's development will not waver. As the next 30 years promise more extraordinary transformation and the ICT sector shapes our world, MTN will build platforms and solutions for the nation's progress.
