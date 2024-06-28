'MTN's commitment to SA's development will not waver'

As mobile phones have become more sophisticated and universally used, apps have simplified access to services ranging from financial solutions to education, health, security, entertainment, gaming and many others.

National and international news is constantly available, and through services like Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn and WhatsApp, to name a few, people communicate and instantly exchange news, views and opinions with others across the nation and the world.

As a proud SA corporate citizen, MTN is an active participant in society. The company invests in communities and building science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills. By establishing media centres with internet access in disadvantaged communities and special needs schools across the country, it promotes access to education and coding and robotics proficiencies.

Since 2018, MTN has dedicated nearly R385m to supporting schools, with R183.1m specifically directed towards aiding special needs institutions. Over the past five years, this has seen the company distributing about 4,800 devices to learners and unemployed young people, setting up, connecting and handing over 45 multimedia labs in schools and community centres, and reaching more than 360,000 people across the country.

Wide-ranging educational programmes have brought business and digital skills to people nationwide. Entrepreneurial skills and development have been fostered by programmes that include MTN's annual Digital Skills for Digital Jobs initiative and the MTN Business App of the Year competition. Now attracting entries from across the continent, many of the apps entered have gone on to create significant market presences.

As MTN recognises how telecommunications has changed SA and the world, the company is considering what technology will unlock in the 30 years to come. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it can only say with certainty that the possibilities are endless.

MTN is already leveraging emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of Things (IoT) to revolutionise industries, enhance connectivity and drive inclusive growth. Beyond 5G, technologies that offer faster speeds, lower latency and higher capacity will enable new applications and services that were previously not feasible.

The proliferation of connected devices and IoT applications will continue to reshape the telecommunications and information systems landscape. As devices connect to the internet, MTN will focus on providing robust network and connectivity solutions, managing vast volumes of network traffic efficiently, and ensuring security and privacy across ecosystems.

AI and machine-learning technologies will optimise network performance, predict and prevent network outages, personalise services and enhance customer experiences. Beyond telecommunications, AI will revolutionise healthcare, education, entertainment and so on. This will require large data centres, networks, computing power, or what is now referred to as AI infratech. Edge computing will move computer storage and processing to the network's edge — closer to users and devices, and as close as possible to data sources.