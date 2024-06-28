MTN SA, Cell C and Liquid oppose bid by Vodacom to halt spectrum pooling
Should Vodacom’s application succeed, MTN says its inability to use the pooled spectrum will harm the quality, speed and capacity of its network
MTN, Cell C and Liquid have opposed a bid by Vodacom to cut their spectrum-sharing ties as a way to lessen the competitive advantage resulting from such arrangements.
Should Vodacom’s application succeed, MTN says its inability to use the pooled spectrum will degrade the quality, speed and capacity of its network, “impacting a substantial portion of the population — not only subscribers of MTN”, but also subscribers of wholesale internet service providers, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators that roam on the MTN network, its respective public and private sector customers, and members of the public who are reliant on these entities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.