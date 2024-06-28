Ispa calls for less red tape for small internet service providers
‘It seems wrong that an emerging ISP has largely the same compliance obligations as Telkom or Vodacom,’ says Ispa chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal
28 June 2024 - 15:54
Smaller internet service providers (ISPs) are calling for a reduction in the amount of red tape and administrative burden they face, to spur growth and as a way to encourage more participation in the sector.
This comes as Mothibi Ramusi takes the hot seat as chair of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the country’s broadcast and telecoms watchdog. ..
