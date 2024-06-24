Naspers’ full-year earnings double

Naspers achieved consolidated e-commerce profitability in the second half and is also profitable for the full year to end-March — significantly ahead of its commitment to achieve consolidated e-commerce profitability in the first half of the 2025 financial year.
Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March rose to 1,148 US cents from 546c a year ago, the group said in a statement on Monday.
HEPS rose to 759c from 119c before. Headline earnings from continuing operations rose $1.2bn to $1.4bn.
Revenue increased 8% to $6.4bn, driven by strong performances at OLX and iFood. Core headline earnings, the group’s measure of after-tax operating performance, were $2.1bn — an increase of 88%, it said.
Operating losses decreased by $511m to $562m, due to greater profitability from the group’s consolidated businesses and lower impairment losses recognised in the current year.
The group recently appointed iFood boss Fabricio Bloisi as its new CEO after Bob van Dijk stepped down after nearly 10 years at the helm.
“Historically, the group had achieved some investing success over a sustained period of time. But in the last two years, our internal rate of return has been far below target,” it said.
“Steps have been taken to learn from our errors and address this underperformance, including by more actively engaging with our major operating companies and investments, flattening our overall organisation to get closer to our businesses and redesigning the investment team, investment process and incentives,” it said.
iFood delivered a strong performance with its core restaurant food delivery businesses generating an increase in trading profit of $166m. Progress has been made in developing growth extensions and significant potential is expected in iFood’s lending, grocery and meal vouchers business.
The classifieds businesses accelerated profitability, driven by strong revenue growth and effective cost-control measures, particularly in OLX Europe. During the year, Naspers concluded deals or closed most of OLX Autos, the automobile transaction business.
PayU grew in its core payment service provider business. Improved operating leverage and effective cost control drove strong revenue growth and improved profitability, despite regulatory hurdles in India.
The sale of GPO, announced in August 2023, is progressing and expected to close in the second half of calendar 2024.
In the Edtech segment the broad adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools and challenging macroeconomic conditions have affected the businesses, particularly Stack Overflow.
Prosus, the group’s Amsterdam-listed subsidiary, reported core HEPS of 193c from 99c a year ago. Revenue rose to $5.47bn from $4.95bn.
Naspers’ full-year earnings double
Progress has been made in ‘more actively engaging with our major operating companies and investments’, group says
