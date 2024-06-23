Vodacom in R400m network push in Free State and Northern Cape
23 June 2024 - 20:02
Vodacom is looking to spend R400m on its network to increase resilience and boost capacity in its central region — Free State and Northern Cape — in its current financial year.
In the last financial year, Vodacom ploughed R20.4bn into capital expenditure, which now spans eight countries and more than 203-million customers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.