Apple and Meta ‘have discussed AI partnership’

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTERS/FILE PHOTO
Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating Meta’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) model into Apple’s recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Apart from Google and Meta, AI start-ups Anthropic and Perplexity have also been in discussions with Apple to bring their generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple, Meta, Perplexity and Anthropic did not respond immediately to requests for comment outside business hours.
The discussions haven’t been finalised and could fall through, the Journal reported, adding that deals with Apple would help AI companies to obtain a wider distribution of their products.
The size of potential financial windfall is unclear, but the talks involved AI companies selling premium subscriptions to their services through Apple Intelligence, the report said.
The iPhone maker announced its long-awaited AI strategy in June, saying it would integrate new Apple Intelligence technology across its suite of apps, including Siri, and bring Microsoft-backed OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.
Reuters
