Apple and Meta ‘have discussed AI partnership’

Talks have focused integrating Meta’s generative AI model into Apple’s AI system for iPhones

23 June 2024 - 14:59
by Gursimran Kaur
Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTERS/FILE PHOTO
Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTERS/FILE PHOTO

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating Meta’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) model into Apple’s recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Apart from Google and Meta, AI start-ups Anthropic and Perplexity have also been in discussions with Apple to bring their generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple, Meta, Perplexity and Anthropic did not respond immediately to requests for comment outside business hours.

The discussions haven’t been finalised and could fall through, the Journal reported, adding that deals with Apple would help AI companies to obtain a wider distribution of their products.

The size of potential financial windfall is unclear, but the talks involved AI companies selling premium subscriptions to their services through Apple Intelligence, the report said.

The iPhone maker announced its long-awaited AI strategy in June, saying it would integrate new Apple Intelligence technology across its suite of apps, including Siri, and bring Microsoft-backed OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.

Reuters

Huawei says Harmony operating system now available on 900-million devices

‘In 10 years we’ve achieved what it took our European and US counterparts more than 30 years to do’
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Growing SA’s consumer credit market

RCS CEO Regan Adams joins host Mudiwa Gavaza to speak about SA’s consumer credit market
Economy
2 days ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: What the doctor ordered: Apple debuts much-anticipated AI updates and OpenAI deal

Embracing AI with both hands is a huge opportunity to catch up
Opinion
1 week ago
