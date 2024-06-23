Africa Data Centres secures R2bn from RMB to push SA expansion
23 June 2024 - 19:26
RMB continues to see opportunity for investment in digital infrastructure in SA and the African continent, backing Africa Data Centres’ expansion plans with a R2bn facility.
Africa Data Centres (ADC), a unit of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies group, said it had unlocked funding “that will allow them to expand data centre capacity and meet the growing demand for cloud computing services in SA”...
