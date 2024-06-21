Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei says Harmony operating system now available on 900-million devices

‘In 10 years we’ve achieved what it took our European and US counterparts more than 30 years to do’

21 June 2024 - 11:38
by David KIRTON
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Huawei Consumer Business Group chair Richard Yu says the company’s Harmony operating system has made major breakthroughs in the past 10 years. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG
Huawei Consumer Business Group chair Richard Yu says the company’s Harmony operating system has made major breakthroughs in the past 10 years. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG

Shenzen — China’s Huawei Technologies said on Friday it had made breakthroughs in fields from operating systems to artificial intelligence, and that it had taken the company 10 years to do what the US and Europe took 30 years to achieve.

Richard Yu, chair of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, was speaking at the opening of a three-day developer conference in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, where he said the company’s Harmony operating system was now available on more than 900-million devices.

“Harmony has made major breakthroughs. You can say in 10 years we’ve achieved what it took our European and US counterparts more than 30 years to do, in terms of building the core technology of an independent operating system,” Yu said.

HarmonyOS is Huawei’s proprietary operating system which it launched in 2019, when US technology restrictions cut it off from Google support for the Android operating system it used in smartphones.

The company’s Ascend artificial intelligence infrastructure — the most powerful from a Chinese company — was now the second most popular after Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI chips, Yu added.

Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world’s most valuable company amid AI boom

Market cap reaches over $3.3-trillion as stock rallies
Companies
2 days ago

Operating systems and other software have been dominated by Europe and the US for a long time, although the era of Internet of Things has given Huawei an opportunity to overtake them, he said.

Huawei’s smartphone business has gone through a renaissance since the Mate 60 launched in 2023 with an improved China-made chip. Harmony-equipped smartphone sales have risen 68% in the first five months of the year, Yu said.

In the first quarter of 2024, Huawei’s HarmonyOS surpassed Apple’s iOS to become the second best-selling mobile operating system in China behind Android with a 17% market share, research firm Counterpoint said.

Reuters

AI-powered Apple reclaims throne from Microsoft

The iPhone maker is once again the world's most-valuable listed company
Companies
1 week ago

Nokia CEO makes historic ‘immersive’ phone call

New technology improves the quality of calls with 3D sound that makes interactions more lifelike, the company says
Companies
1 week ago

Apple to try to reassure investors with AI update

Revamped Siri and  potential OpenAI partnership among highlights at its annual developer conference
Companies
1 week ago

Google manages to get antitrust trial heard by judge

Nonjury trial to be heard on September 9
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Property owner exposes Pick n Pay’s woes
Companies / Industrials
2.
Court tells Woolworths to reinstate worker after ...
Companies
3.
Nedbank clears hurdle in bid to liquidate owner ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Hennessy crowns SA as its third-largest ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sasol and TotalEnergies win R8.5bn damages order ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world’s most valuable company amid AI boom

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cisco to help Taiwan stave off cyberattacks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Terraform to pay $4.47bn to settle civil charges in US

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AI-powered Apple reclaims throne from Microsoft

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.