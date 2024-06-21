Huawei says Harmony operating system now available on 900-million devices

Huawei Consumer Business Group chair Richard Yu says the company’s Harmony operating system has made major breakthroughs in the past 10 years. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG
Shenzen — China’s Huawei Technologies said on Friday it had made breakthroughs in fields from operating systems to artificial intelligence, and that it had taken the company 10 years to do what the US and Europe took 30 years to achieve.
Richard Yu, chair of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, was speaking at the opening of a three-day developer conference in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, where he said the company’s Harmony operating system was now available on more than 900-million devices.
“Harmony has made major breakthroughs. You can say in 10 years we’ve achieved what it took our European and US counterparts more than 30 years to do, in terms of building the core technology of an independent operating system,” Yu said.
HarmonyOS is Huawei’s proprietary operating system which it launched in 2019, when US technology restrictions cut it off from Google support for the Android operating system it used in smartphones.
The company’s Ascend artificial intelligence infrastructure — the most powerful from a Chinese company — was now the second most popular after Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI chips, Yu added.
Operating systems and other software have been dominated by Europe and the US for a long time, although the era of Internet of Things has given Huawei an opportunity to overtake them, he said.
Huawei’s smartphone business has gone through a renaissance since the Mate 60 launched in 2023 with an improved China-made chip. Harmony-equipped smartphone sales have risen 68% in the first five months of the year, Yu said.
In the first quarter of 2024, Huawei’s HarmonyOS surpassed Apple’s iOS to become the second best-selling mobile operating system in China behind Android with a 17% market share, research firm Counterpoint said.
Huawei says Harmony operating system now available on 900-million devices
‘In 10 years we’ve achieved what it took our European and US counterparts more than 30 years to do’
Shenzen — China’s Huawei Technologies said on Friday it had made breakthroughs in fields from operating systems to artificial intelligence, and that it had taken the company 10 years to do what the US and Europe took 30 years to achieve.
Richard Yu, chair of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, was speaking at the opening of a three-day developer conference in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, where he said the company’s Harmony operating system was now available on more than 900-million devices.
“Harmony has made major breakthroughs. You can say in 10 years we’ve achieved what it took our European and US counterparts more than 30 years to do, in terms of building the core technology of an independent operating system,” Yu said.
HarmonyOS is Huawei’s proprietary operating system which it launched in 2019, when US technology restrictions cut it off from Google support for the Android operating system it used in smartphones.
The company’s Ascend artificial intelligence infrastructure — the most powerful from a Chinese company — was now the second most popular after Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI chips, Yu added.
Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world’s most valuable company amid AI boom
Operating systems and other software have been dominated by Europe and the US for a long time, although the era of Internet of Things has given Huawei an opportunity to overtake them, he said.
Huawei’s smartphone business has gone through a renaissance since the Mate 60 launched in 2023 with an improved China-made chip. Harmony-equipped smartphone sales have risen 68% in the first five months of the year, Yu said.
In the first quarter of 2024, Huawei’s HarmonyOS surpassed Apple’s iOS to become the second best-selling mobile operating system in China behind Android with a 17% market share, research firm Counterpoint said.
Reuters
AI-powered Apple reclaims throne from Microsoft
Nokia CEO makes historic ‘immersive’ phone call
Apple to try to reassure investors with AI update
Google manages to get antitrust trial heard by judge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world’s most valuable company amid AI boom
Cisco to help Taiwan stave off cyberattacks
Terraform to pay $4.47bn to settle civil charges in US
AI-powered Apple reclaims throne from Microsoft
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.