Telkom reaps benefits of decades-long fibre investment
Telkom, through Openserve, is the largest fibre network operator in SA with 170,000km in assets
19 June 2024 - 16:03
In the capital-intensive world of telecommunications infrastructure, Telkom says it does not have to spend as much as its competitors because it has been investing in this area much longer than anyone else in the market.
Telkom has positioned itself as an infrastructure company, providing capability to its own operations and services the wider industry with connectivity, particularly through fibre. ..
