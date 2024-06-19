Former MultiChoice chair flags potential discord between DStv owner and Canal+
‘I’ve worked with the French. Their style is so different. I don’t think it will be good for [MultiChoice],’ Nolo Letele says
19 June 2024 - 08:41
Former MultiChoice chair and group CEO Nolo Letele is not in favour of a tie up between the DStv owner and Canal+, hinting that the two companies may not be a good cultural fit.
MultiChoice has been the target of a takeover bid by Canal+ since February 1, when the French broadcast group made an offer to buy all the shares it does not already own in the African entertainment group, for R105 a share. This has since been sweetened further to R125. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.