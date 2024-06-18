Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong and Telkom CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini at the interim results presentation at the JSE in Johannesburg on June 18 2024.. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Telkom has reported an improved annual performance, saying it benefited from continued demand for its next-generation offerings. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Telkom Group CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini.
WATCH: Strong demand for next-generation offerings lifts Telkom
Business Day TV speaks to Telkom Group CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini
Telkom has reported an improved annual performance, saying it benefited from continued demand for its next-generation offerings. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Telkom Group CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini.
