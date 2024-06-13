Showmax revenue up 22%, but profit remains elusive
MultiChoice sheds some of its video-on-demand customers in the shift to new Showmax platform
13 June 2024 - 18:55
MultiChoice’s move to a new Showmax platform has resulted in the group shedding almost 12% of its video-on-demand customers.
The group, which is the subject of a takeover bid by French broadcaster Canal+, unveiled an updated version of Showmax in January. The new platform is underpinned by technology from US giant NBCUniversal and was made available to new customers on January 23. Existing customers were migrated in February...
