Weaker naira and fewer subscribers hurt MultiChoice earnings
12 June 2024 - 18:30
Foreign exchange woes in Nigeria and a drop in subscribers brought down earnings for Africa’s largest pay TV group in the year to end-March, MultiChoice reported on Wednesday.
Total subscribers, measured on a 90-day active basis, fell 11% to 20.9-million, from 23.5-million in the previous comparable period...
