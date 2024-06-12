WATCH: MultiChoice sinks deeper into the red

MultiChoice’s annual headline loss per share widened to 715c. Africa’s largest pay-TV operator has cited a weak macroeconomic and consumer environment and increased investment in Showmax, as well as the impact of the sharp depreciation in the Nigerian naira against the US dollar. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.
MultiChoice sinks deeper into the red
Business Day TV speaks to MultiChoice Group CFO Tim Jacobs
