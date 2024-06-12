Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: MultiChoice sinks deeper into the red

Business Day TV speaks to MultiChoice Group CFO Tim Jacobs

12 June 2024 - 20:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

MultiChoice’s annual headline loss per share widened to 715c. Africa’s largest pay-TV operator has cited a weak macroeconomic and consumer environment and increased investment in Showmax, as well as the impact of the sharp depreciation in the Nigerian naira against the US dollar. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Woolworths customers warm to Lucky Star
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Headwinds relegate ArcelorMittal SA to penny stock
Companies / Industrials
3.
Alexforbes says two-pot retirement system is a ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Inside Absa’s journey to close gender pay gap
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Naspers and Prosus expect full-year earnings to ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Weaker naira and fewer subscribers hurt MultiChoice earnings

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Takeover target MultiChoice cites weaker economy as loss widens

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Canal+ wants MultiChoice deal done quickly

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.