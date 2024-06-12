Telkom expects full-year earnings to treble
Telkom’s share price rose 5% in early trade on the JSE on Wednesday
12 June 2024 - 10:14
Telkom expects its normalised earnings to treble for the year ended March on continued demand for its next-generation technologies and cost-optimisation initiatives.
Its share price reacted positively to the news and was up 5.2% at R24.89 in early trade on the JSE...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.