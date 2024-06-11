PwC has warned that sentiment towards SA’s telecom operators has continued to slip, driven by issues such as customer service and network availability. The firm suggests investment in technologies such as artificial intelligence and investment in financial services as ways to help narrow the gap. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Why consumers are furious with telecom operators
Business Day TV spoke to business writer for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
