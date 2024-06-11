Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Why consumers are furious with telecom operators

Business Day TV spoke to business writer for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza

11 June 2024 - 15:47
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

PwC has warned that sentiment towards SA’s telecom operators has continued to slip, driven by issues such as customer service and network availability. The firm suggests investment in technologies such as artificial intelligence and investment in financial services as ways to help narrow the gap. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.

