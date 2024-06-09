Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google manages to get antitrust trial heard by judge

Nonjury trial to be heard on September 9

09 June 2024 - 12:40
by Mike Scarcella
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People walk next to a Google logo during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany. File photo: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
People walk next to a Google logo during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany. File photo: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

Washington — Alphabet’s Google will not face a jury trial over its alleged digital advertising dominance after the company paid $2.3m to cover the US government's claim of monetary damages, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

Because nonmonetary demands are heard by judges directly in antitrust cases, Google’s payment means that it avoids a jury trial. The company had said it would have been the first-ever jury trial in a civil antitrust case lodged by the US Justice Department.

The Justice Department and a coalition of states sued the tech giant last year, claiming it was unlawfully monopolising digital advertising and overcharging users. The lawsuit seeks primarily to break up Google’s digital advertising business to allow for more competition.

US district judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, made the ruling on Friday and scheduled the nonjury trial for September  9, when she will hear arguments to decide the case directly.

Google has denied wrongdoing and said it was not admitting liability by submitting a damages payment. “DOJ’s contrived damages claim has disintegrated,” the company said in statement on Friday, calling the case a “meritless attempt to pick winners and losers in a highly competitive industry”.

A spokesperson for the justice department declined to comment.

Google said last month the government, which had initially claimed more than $100m in damages, requested less than $1m in damages. Google's $2.3m payment accounts for interest and for the potential for damages to be tripled under US antitrust law.

Google had accused the federal government of manufacturing its monetary damages claim in order to ensure a jury trial.

The justice department esponded that it was open to resolving the money damages part of its case, but only if Google cut a larger check.

“Google has fought hard to keep its anticompetitive conduct shielded from public view,” the government told Brinkema last month.

Noyb urges Europe to halt impending Meta AI privacy breach

Meta plans to use personal data to train its AI models without seeking consent, says advocacy group
Companies
3 days ago

Nvidia overtakes Apple to become world’s second-most valuable listed company

Nvidia's market valuation hits above the $3-trillion mark
Companies
3 days ago

European watchdogs get tough on Big Tech

Regulators have launched a series of investigations into technology companies, including Meta, Microsoft and ByteDance
Companies
4 days ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Everyone is vying to understand etail buyers as pie keeps growing

While much cash is still flowing into building shopping centres, online sales hit record figures in 2023
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Lenders loosen Sibanye’s borrowing restrictions
Companies / Mining
2.
Sasol vows its new leadership will turn ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Failed software project saps Spar’s profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Mpact shareholders reject salary rise for ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Capitec bullish on disrupting life insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

European watchdogs get tough on Big Tech

Companies

US sues to break up Ticketmaster owner Live Nation

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Telecom Italia boss Pietro Labriola faces investor showdown

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple urges California judge to reject Epic Games’ bid to hold it in contempt

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.