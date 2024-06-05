Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Subscriptions taking over consumer electronics in SA

05 June 2024 - 15:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/EDHAR
Picture: 123RF/EDHAR

Ongoing consumer shifts towards usage as opposed to ownership of electronics is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mishaan Ratan, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Rentoza, a subscription-based e-commerce platform in SA.

Listen to the conversation:

The company is an online electronics and appliances retailer operating on a subscription-based model. Ratan says Rentoza makes access to essential technology easy and affordable for consumers, especially when traditional means of acquiring tech products are not an option. 

The e-commerce executive highlights shifts in consumer behaviour towards usage as opposed to ownership that have helped his company grow from making less than R10,000 in the early days, to now having revenue in the millions each month. 

Ratan outlines the company’s growth since its founding in 2017, funding journey and plans for further expansion. 

We then speak to Thanushree Chetty, senior procurement specialist, and Mpho Molapisi, a technician. 

The team takes us through the company’s process of finding and acquiring goods, assessment and allocation to customers. 

The discussion include: Rentoza’s business model; growth of
e-commerce in SA; consumer shift towards subscription services; and the company’s day-to-day operations. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Economics of SA’s digital infrastructure according to Teraco

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco Data Environments
Business
2 days ago

PODCAST | An economic snapshot heading into 2024 elections

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Business
1 week ago

PODCAST | Talent10’s hunt for returns in SA’s creative industry

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Micky Wostenholm, director at Talent10 Holdings
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Independent tower companies are driving connectivity in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Raul Katz, a researcher and president of consulting firm Telecom Advisory Services
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
McDonald’s thwarts employee’s attempt to extort ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Capitec bullish on disrupting life insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Christo Wiese backs R1.5bn Brait recapitalisation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MultiChoice and Canal+ publish mandatory offer ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Ster-Kinekor restructuring secures encore from CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.