PODCAST | Subscriptions taking over consumer electronics in SA

Ongoing consumer shifts towards usage as opposed to ownership of electronics is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mishaan Ratan, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Rentoza, a subscription-based e-commerce platform in SA.
Listen to the conversation:
The company is an online electronics and appliances retailer operating on a subscription-based model. Ratan says Rentoza makes access to essential technology easy and affordable for consumers, especially when traditional means of acquiring tech products are not an option.
The e-commerce executive highlights shifts in consumer behaviour towards usage as opposed to ownership that have helped his company grow from making less than R10,000 in the early days, to now having revenue in the millions each month.
Ratan outlines the company’s growth since its founding in 2017, funding journey and plans for further expansion.
We then speak to Thanushree Chetty, senior procurement specialist, and Mpho Molapisi, a technician.
The team takes us through the company’s process of finding and acquiring goods, assessment and allocation to customers.
The discussion include: Rentoza’s business model; growth of e-commerce in SA; consumer shift towards subscription services; and the company’s day-to-day operations.
