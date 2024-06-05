Capital Appreciation’s profits almost double
The company’s payments and software divisions gained new clients, diversified revenue sources and increased market share
05 June 2024 - 08:10
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) almost doubled its full-year profit as demand for its technology solutions, products and services resulted in a robust financial performance, particularly in the second half of the financial year.
Revenue for the year to end-March was up 19% at R1.2bn, while profit after tax surged to R170.9m from R91.9m the year before, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.