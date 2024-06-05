Canal+ wants MultiChoice deal done quickly
If tie-up is successful, suitor wants to leverage combined 50-million subscribers to compete for broadcast rights
05 June 2024 - 19:13
French broadcaster Canal+ wants a deal to combine its business with MultiChoice to close as soon as possible, as the tie-up will enable it to compete as a larger entity for lucrative sports, TV and film rights.
This is despite Canal+ having given other MultiChoice shareholders, which hold 54%, a year to accept its offer to take control of Africa’s largest pay-TV business...
