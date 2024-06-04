MultiChoice and Canal+ publish mandatory offer terms
The offer opens on June 5 and closes at noon on April 25 2025
04 June 2024 - 08:23
MultiChoice and Canal+ have published and distributed the combined circular and the salient dates and times relating to the offer by the French media group to acquire MultiChoice. The combined circular sets out the terms of the offer and the MultiChoice independent board’s opinion on and recommendation of the offer.
The offer opens on June 5 and closes at noon on April 25 2025...
