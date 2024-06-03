Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Seacom repairs cable faults and restores customer services

Africa has experienced a number of disruptions to service since the start of 2024

03 June 2024 - 19:59
by Mudiwa Gavaza

Fibre network operator Seacom says it has restored service to customers after completing a subsea repair on its East Africa S1 cable.

In mid-May, parts of SA and East Africa experienced internet disruptions after a break in undersea cables. ..

