boardroom coup
EOH investors take charge to reclaim firm’s value
Shareholders undertake boardroom shake-up after shares decline almost 80% over the past five years
03 June 2024 - 05:00
In a move that underscores shareholder activism and urgency for investors’ returns, EOH has had a dramatic boardroom coup.
The shake-up, announced at the weekend, is a direct response to mounting shareholder impatience with one of the biggest names in SA’s IT sector’s operational and stock market underperformance...
