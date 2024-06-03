Cell C, MTN and Telkom back GSMA’s antifraud system
Mobile operators will now be able to implement new number verification and SIM swap application program interfaces
03 June 2024 - 05:00
Mobile operators Cell C, MTN and Telkom have backed a new antifraud system by global telecom body GSMA, aimed at protecting SA’s 47-million cellphone users better.
Reported incidents of digital banking fraud surged 24% in 2022, according to a report published by the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric). Cybercriminals made off with more than R740m, primarily through fraud related to banking applications and online banking...
