Amsterdam — ASML, the biggest maker of equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, said on Monday it had opened a test laboratory for its High NA EUV lithography equipment, together with Belgium chip research firm Imec.
The laboratory in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, years in the making, will give leading chipmakers and other equipment and materials supply companies an early chance to work with the €350m tool, the first of its kind.
ASML dominates the market for lithography equipment, a central step in the chipmaking process in which beams of light are used to create the circuitry of chips.
Among chip manufacturers, only TSMC, Samsung, Intel and memory specialists SK Hynix and Samsung are able to manufacture using ASML’s current generation of extreme ultraviolet or EUV machines.
The new High NA tool allows for up to 60% better resolution, and is expected to lead to new generations of smaller, faster chips.
ASML repeated on Monday that it expected customers to begin commercial manufacturing with the tool in 2025/26. To date ASML has only shipped one other test machine, to Intel in the US, which plans to use the tool in its 14A process in 2025.
ASML has orders for more than a dozen, though TSMC, its biggest customer for EUV equipment, has said it does not need to use High NA tools for its A16 chips, expected to enter production in 2025.
ASML and Belgium’s Imec to test newest chip-making tool
Amsterdam — ASML, the biggest maker of equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, said on Monday it had opened a test laboratory for its High NA EUV lithography equipment, together with Belgium chip research firm Imec.
The laboratory in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, years in the making, will give leading chipmakers and other equipment and materials supply companies an early chance to work with the €350m tool, the first of its kind.
ASML dominates the market for lithography equipment, a central step in the chipmaking process in which beams of light are used to create the circuitry of chips.
Among chip manufacturers, only TSMC, Samsung, Intel and memory specialists SK Hynix and Samsung are able to manufacture using ASML’s current generation of extreme ultraviolet or EUV machines.
The new High NA tool allows for up to 60% better resolution, and is expected to lead to new generations of smaller, faster chips.
ASML repeated on Monday that it expected customers to begin commercial manufacturing with the tool in 2025/26. To date ASML has only shipped one other test machine, to Intel in the US, which plans to use the tool in its 14A process in 2025.
ASML has orders for more than a dozen, though TSMC, its biggest customer for EUV equipment, has said it does not need to use High NA tools for its A16 chips, expected to enter production in 2025.
Reuters
AMD unwraps latest AI processors as it details chip plans for next two years
Nvidia jump on bumper revenue forecast lifts semiconductor sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US calls on Dutch firm to join its chip war with China
Dutch PM to meet China’s Xi as chip export policy strains ties
Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same
ASML CEO Peter Wennink to retire in April
Nvidia, Intel and AMD benefit from US move on AI chips
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.