Santam acquires home services marketplace Kandua
Kandua was founded in 2014 to help small businesses grow through connecting professional services firms with consumers
31 May 2024 - 05:00
Santam has acquired Kandua, an online marketplace company for home services, for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Thursday.
SA largest short-term insurer is looking to grow in a market that Telkom’s Yellow Pages has dominated for years. ..
