Capital Appreciation forecasts rocketing earnings
Fintech group expects growth of more than 80% in receipts for the year, helped by rise in payments business activity
31 May 2024 - 05:00
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) expects to report growth of more than 80% in earnings for the year to arch 31, helped by increased activity in its payments business.
In a trading update for the period, the group said headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strip out the effects of one-off financial events, is expected to be 13.47c-13.75c, compared with 7.44c previously, a rise of 81%-84.8%. ..
