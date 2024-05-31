Big changes coming to Datatec board
UK business person Colin Jones appointed as an independent nonexecutive director
31 May 2024 - 05:00
Datatec has added UK business person Colin Jones to its board of directors, one in a raft of changes to the technology firm’s apex leadership structure announced on Thursday.
With operations in more than 50 countries, the group is one of the JSE’s largest ICT services firms. Established in 1986, the company operates predominantly through two main divisions: Logicalis and Westcon International, with the latter distributing security and networking technology products...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.