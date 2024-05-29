Ayo Technology expects to narrow losses but shares slide
Group says it reduced operating expenditure by implementing cost-saving initiatives
29 May 2024 - 13:00
Shares in Ayo Technology Solutions lost a quarter of their value on Tuesday, despite the company saying it managed to narrow its losses for the six months ended February due to many cost-cutting measures.
The technology group is expected to report a headline loss per share of between 25.21c and 41.03c, reflecting a decrease of between 68.14% and 48.14%, compared with the loss of 79.13c per share in the previous comparable period...
