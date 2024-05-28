Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Icasa’s decision on complaint by DA against SABC

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza of Business Day

28 May 2024 - 15:01
by Business Day TV
Picture: ICASA/FACEBOOK
Picture: ICASA/FACEBOOK

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s decision to fine the SABC for its unlawful refusal to broadcast an advert by the DA.

