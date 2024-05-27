Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Elon Musk bags $6bn in funding for xAI start-up

The money will be used to take the company’s first products to market, build advanced infrastructure and accelerate research & development of future technologies

27 May 2024 - 21:50
by Jahnavi Nidumolu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk in Denpasar, Bali, May 192024. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
Elon Musk in Denpasar, Bali, May 192024. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO

Bengaluru — Elon Musk’s AI start-up xAI raised $6bn in series B funding, reaching a postmoney valuation of $24bn as investors bet big on challengers to companies such as OpenAI in the intensifying AI race.

The funding round was backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, the company said in a blog post on Sunday.

The company’s pre-money valuation was $18bn, Musk said in a post on X.

The money will be used to take xAI’s first products to market, build advanced infrastructure and accelerate research & development of future technologies, xAI said.

“There will be more to announce in the coming weeks,” Musk said in another X post, in response to the announcement of the funding.

Companies such as Microsoft backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s are among those leading the fierce race for generative AI dominance, driving significant investments and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape.

Reuters

Tesla shareholders advised to reject Musk’s $56bn pay

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis cites ‘excessive size’ of the pay deal
Companies
1 day ago

Second global AI summit discusses how to keep AI in check

Samsung, Tencent, Google, Meta and OpenAI are among the 16 companies pledging to publish AI safety frameworks
Companies
6 days ago

Indonesia’s health sector gets access to Starlink’s internet service

Elon Musk attended the launch and lauded the benefits for millions in remote parts of the archipelago
World
1 week ago

Neuralink’s revelation about tiny wires pulling loose is not new

The company knew from animal testing conducted ahead of its US approval last year that the wires might retract
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA’s only private coal-fired power station ...
Companies / Energy
2.
JPMorgan’s love affair with Capitec flourishes
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MultiChoice beefs up its streaming efforts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Crunch time as BHP makes its pitch
Companies / Mining
5.
It’s time for the family to step back, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Tesla shareholders advised to reject Musk’s $56bn pay

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Musk predicts AI will overtake smartest humans in 2025

World / Americas

Musk’s xAI to release Grok chatbot as open-source project

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.