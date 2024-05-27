Altron’s Netstar takes the fight to Karooooo’s Cartrack
Group aims to grow its vehicle tracking unit by targeting vehicle manufacturers and customers with large fleets
27 May 2024 - 05:00
Altron is focusing efforts to grow its vehicle tracking unit, Netstar, through an expansion of relationships with vehicle manufacturers and growing its book of enterprise customers that carry large fleets.
This is according to group CEO Werner Kapp, who told Business Day that the unit grew its business through three channels: consumers, enterprises and vehicle manufacturers, or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.