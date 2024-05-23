Read the latest e-paper

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Reunert signals stronger full-year performance

Business Day TV spoke to Reunert CEO Alan Dickson

23 May 2024 - 15:41
by Business Day TV
Electronic circuit. Picture: 123RF/GUIDO VROLA
Electronic circuit. Picture: 123RF/GUIDO VROLA

Reunert’s acquisition of IQBusiness and a strong pipeline is boosting the group’s confidence that it can still report an improved financial performance for the 2024 financial year.

Business Day TV caught up with the company’S CEO, Alan Dickson, for more insight.

