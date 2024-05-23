Read the latest e-paper

E-Editions: Business Day and Financial Mail Online
Read Now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digital transformation picks up pace in Sub-Saharan Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Google’s MD for Africa, Alex Okosi

23 May 2024 - 20:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Digital transformation has picked up in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the World Bank’s latest report, the number of internet users in the region more than doubled between 2016 and 2021. Business Day TV spoke to Google MD for Africa Alex Okosi about whether that growth momentum can be sustained.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Litigating against NHI is a last resort, says ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Heavily indebted Kalagadi wants a debt restructure
Companies / Mining
3.
South Africans join the investment exodus, ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Anglo American says no again to BHP but it will ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Anglo rejects BHP’s third offer
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.