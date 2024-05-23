Digital transformation has picked up in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the World Bank’s latest report, the number of internet users in the region more than doubled between 2016 and 2021. Business Day TV spoke to Google MD for Africa Alex Okosi about whether that growth momentum can be sustained.
WATCH: Digital transformation picks up pace in Sub-Saharan Africa
Business Day TV speaks to Google’s MD for Africa, Alex Okosi
